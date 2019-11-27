Champion boxer Caleb Plant returns home to give out turkeys

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Champion boxer Caleb Plant spent Wednesday morning handing out turkeys with his wife in Ashland City.

“It’s great for the community,” said Cheatham County Mayor, Kerry McCarver. “Caleb has been great for the community and he is such an ambassador for Cheatham County and all over the world now.”

The couple spent the morning signing autographs, taking pictures and handing out the turkeys. Plant made time for everyone who showed up.

“I know what it’s like to go through hard times,” said Plant. “I know what it’s like to struggle. It is a small town and it’s a tightknit community and I just want to come back and pass the blessings out. I have been fortunate to be successful and I want to come back and pay it forward.”

Some of the turkeys were taken to the senior center and handed out.

Plant says if he is not training in the future he would like to hold an event like this again.