CFD: 1 killed in Chattanooga house fire

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a house fire in Chattanooga, according to the Twitter page of The Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD).

CFD officials said the fire happened Sunday morning at a home on Wilcox Blvd.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Another resident and two dogs were reported safe.

CFD offers their sincere condolences to the family.

