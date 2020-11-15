Ceremony will honor fallen Cheatham County Deputy Stephen Reece

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A memorial is being held for a fallen deputy from Cheatham County.

Stephen Reece was a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office who died one year ago after a crash on Highway 41.

The ceremony commemorating the one year anniversary of his death will be held at the Sheriff’s Office in Ashland City. It will begin at 2 p.m. and end at 4 p.m.

Deputy Reece was an advocate for animals. In honor of his memory, donations will be collected for the Cheatham County Animal Shelter.

News 2 brings you special reports every weekend. Click here for our “Weekend Extra” section.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story



Don't Miss

Trending Stories