Ceremony will honor fallen Cheatham County Deputy Stephen Reece

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A memorial is being held for a fallen deputy from Cheatham County.

Stephen Reece was a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office who died one year ago after a crash on Highway 41.

The ceremony commemorating the one year anniversary of his death will be held at the Sheriff’s Office in Ashland City. It will begin at 2 p.m. and end at 4 p.m.

Deputy Reece was an advocate for animals. In honor of his memory, donations will be collected for the Cheatham County Animal Shelter.