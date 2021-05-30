Ceremony to honor memory of Dickson County Deputy Sgt. killed in the line of duty

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sunday marks three years since Dickson County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Daniel Baker was killed in the line of duty.

A small and private ceremony will honor his memory. Baker’s family, friends and coworkers will hold a balloon release to honor his life.

Baker was shot and killed while responding to a suspicious vehicle on Sam Vineyard Road in Dickson County in 2018.

After many delays, suspect Steven Wiggins is set to stand trial July 26th on state charges for first-degree premeditated murder, arson and abuse of a corpse.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Wiggins also faces several federal charges. The ten-year-veteran was a marine and is survived by a wife and young daughter.