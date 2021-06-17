Centerville victim’s son says one mistake should not have killed his mother

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lucy Brewer was tragically killed at her home in Centerville Monday evening.

Brewer’s son, Joshua Neal, says his mother had an infectious spirit that always brought joy into a room.

“Nobody will ever be quite like she was,” Neal said.

Neal was shocked to learn that his mother was killed. Especially by someone that he’d never met, but he knew.

“I knew probably more than anybody else. My mom and I were really close,” Neal said.

Neal explained that it was all over one mistake his mother made that she paid the ultimate price for.

“It’s no easy way to put it, my mom was murdered,” Neal said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said 61-year-old Gary Tidwell was arrested hours after Brewer’s murder for her death. Neal said Tidwell also shot Brewer’s husband, Earl, and left him in critical condition.

Neal said Tidwell and his mother had a two-week long affair this past winter. It was something Brewer later confessed to her husband, and they were working things out.

“It was a mistake. Mistakes happen. We all make mistakes. But no one should have to be put to death for them,” Neal said.

Tidwell had posted to Facebook some disturbing details about his plans to allegedly murder Lucy and then kill himself.

“I’m glad he’s alive. I’m glad he couldn’t do it,” Neal said. “Yes, would the world be better without him? I don’t know, but I know the world’s not better because he took my mom.”

Tidwell was previously convicted of murder back in 2006 for which he was serving a 17-year sentence for.

Neal said he can understand why Tidwell would want to take his mother away, especially after learning she and Earl had reconciled.

“I can see how someone was so jealous that they didn’t want anyone else to have that happiness,” Neal said.

While he said he feels emotional, he’s choosing to make his mother proud by spreading her joy to those he encounters.

Tidwell is currently being held without bond in Hickman County on murder, attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a weapon charges.