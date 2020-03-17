Centennial Sportsplex closes aquatic center for cleaning after swimmer tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Centennial Sportsplex in Nashville announced Monday night it would be closing its aquatic center after a patron tested positive for COVID-19.

The athletic complex previously announced it would be suspending programming and classes at the center through March 22.

Fitness and aquatic classes, tennis court reservations and clinics and all sauna and steam rooms have been cancelled.

The facility’s fitness center and walk-in outdoor tennis courts remain open for visitors though the Sportsplex announced these activities will be monitored for the number of participants.

There are currently 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County of the 52 cases throughout the state.

