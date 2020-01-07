Celebration of life to be held for fallen Hendersonville officer

News 2 will have live coverage of funeral proceedings for Master Patrol Officer Spencer Bristol. Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A celebration of life will be held Tuesday for Master Patrol Officer Spencer Bristol, who was killed when he was hit by a vehicle in the line of duty. The 31-year-old United States Navy veteran leaves behind a wife and three-year-old daughter.

Hundreds are expected to gather to say their final goodbyes at First Baptist Church on Bluegrass Commons Boulevard. A visitation will be held at 9 a.m. with the funeral beginning at 11 a.m.

On Monday, several officers from Hendersonville escorted his casket from Memory Gardens Funeral Home to First Baptist Church before hundreds attended his visitation.

Hendersonville police are inviting the public to line Main Street for the funeral procession beginning at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. Children are encouraged to blow bubbles for Bristol’s three-year-old daughter.

The route will begin at the church, head west on Main Street, make a left turn on Imperial Blvd., pass Gene Brown Elementary, turn onto Executive Park Dr. to pass the front of the police department and back onto Main Street to arrive at Memory Gardens.





A thousand people came out on Monday night to a visitation service ahead of Officer Spencer Bristol’s funeral in Hendersonville.



Friends, family, even strangers paid tribute to fallen officer Spencer Bristol on Tuesday outside of the Hendersonville Police Department.

Master Patrol Officer Spencer Bristol (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

Several area restaurants are donating a portion of their proceeds to Bristol’s family, according to the Hendersonville police department’s Facebook page. Donations can also be made to a fund set up at Volunteer State Bank by the 100 Club of Sumner County.

“You simply ask folks, well what can we do and you realize there is probably not a lot that we can do,” 100 Club of Sumner County Secretary Johnny Garrett said.

The club started four years ago to help the families financially after a first responder is killed. Officer Bristol is their first.

“Within 48 hours we sent a check to Mrs. Bristol for $10,000 for her immediate assistance for anything she might need. And that is what we want to do. We are an organization that will hopefully be able to pay off the family’s debts so they can at least have one less thing to worry about after a tragedy of this caliber,” Garrett said.

