Celebrating 30 years with News 2’s Jerry Barlar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Saturday marks a special anniversary for News 2 reporter and photojournalist Jerry Barlar.

He’s been with WKRN for thirty years and is an award-winning journalist. Jerry is a Nashville native and has covered many different stories in the community throughout the years.

Barlar loves his family and consistently engages with his followers on Facebook. To follow Jerry, click here.

Barlar even has a special tribute dedicated to his usual seat at Country Café in Nashville.

Jerry Barlar Country Cafe

Courtesy Jerry Barlar

Courtesy Jerry Barlar

Courtesy Jerry Barlar

Courtesy Jerry Barlar

Courtesy Jerry Barlar

Courtesy Jerry Barlar

News 2 congratulates Jerry on a wonderful 30 years!