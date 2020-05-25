Celebrate National Wine Day today!

(WFLA/CNN) – It’s the day to raise your glass, whether it be red, wine or rosé. Monday is National Wine Day.

Wine has been around for thousands of years.

In fact, back in 2007, researchers discovered the remnants of a winery in what’s now Armenia that was in operation more than six thousand years ago!

Wine has been produced in the southwest of France since the days of the Roman empire. About 16 million acres of land worldwide are used to grow grapes intended for wine production.

The most popular grape variety for wine? Cabernet Sauvignon, which is grown on 840,000 acres around the world.

And believe it or not, national wine day has its own sister holiday in February. It’s called “National Drink Wine Day.”