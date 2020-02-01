Celebrate National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Today, we are celebrating National Ice Cream For Breakfast Day!

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams has several ways for you to get in on the fun and help a good cause. You can shop online in your pajamas–or you can head to one of their stores to get a few scoops Saturday morning. They have a few deals going on until 12 p.m.

One percent of the profits from Saturday’s purchases will support dosomething.org It is a digital platform that encourages action for young people working to make the world a better place.