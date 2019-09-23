Cheatham County man charged with firing pellet gun at children

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man on the sex offender registry for aggravated sexual battery is re-arrested today, accused of shooting a child with a pellet gun.

Cheatham County Deputies got the call on Saturday, September 14th.

The Child’s mother Brittany Nixon shows news 2 pictures of her eldest son’s right arm where she says the pellet is still lodged and precariously close to nerves.

The 27-year-old mother tells news 2, her son and his cousin were riding on an ATV around the neighborhood. She says at some point, while near Bobby Joe Peacher’s home, around the corner, the man became agitated, shouting, and chasing the children.

Brittany says, “I think if it would have hit anywhere else other than his arm, it could’ve been a lot worse than what we are going thru now. It is very devastating, and scary.”

According to investigators, the 48-year-old yelled at the boys, chasing them, then opening fire with a pellet gun.

Brittany Nixon is upset telling news 2, the projectile could’ve done more serious damage.

“his arms were like this,” she says showing how his arms were tightly wrapped around his midsection while riding. “so it could have gone through his ribs and been more life-threatening,” she adds.

Brittany Nixon says her 11-year-old was struck in the right arm and the pellet is still lodged in the skin creating a difficult situation for doctors since the object is close to a nerve.

brittany:

“He really felt like he was close to death, he was so freaked out and thought he was going to die,” the mother of 5 tells news 2.

Robert Green has lived in the neighborhood for 52 years and says the actions described do not sound like his neighbor across the street.

Robert Green says I think that is a crock of bull. because he never bothers nobody.”

The mother believes differently. “He turned around on the four-wheeler and he saw the man was chasing him and he says he looked and saw in his hand a gun, and he squeezed his cousin tighter and said go and that is about the time he was shot.”

According to the TBI, Bobby Joe Peacher was placed on the sex offender registry in 1991 for a violent aggravated sexual battery.

Brittany Nixon shows where the projectile entered her son’s arm.

“he was hit right here. The bullet is still inside of him. We go tomorrow to determine surgery.

He’s really shook up about it.”

The mother is upset as well, saying this. “I’m terrified, I’m pissed, I’m heartbroken really. It is scary, I am scared to let my kids outside my own home.”

The incident took place 10 days ago but it’s only today that deputies picked up Peacher. He is charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault.