Cavs rookie Dylan Windler has setback with leg injury

FILE – In this July 2, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dylan Windler pulls down a rebound during the first half of an NBA Summer League basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. Windler, who was selected by Cleveland in the first round of this year’s NBA draft, could miss six weeks with an injured left leg. The team says he experienced discomfort in his leg following some recent workouts. Adding that imaging tests revealed a tibial stress reaction, which is a precursor to a fracture. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Former Belmont Bruin and Cavaliers rookie Dylan Windler will be out for at least two weeks to have a leg injury re-evaluated.

Windler was the No. 26 overall pick in this year’s draft but has yet to play for the Cavs after suffering the injury before training camp.

The Belmont product recently made his debut for the Canton Charge. The Cavs said Windler will get a second opinion on his injury. There is no timetable for his return.

Cleveland continues its road trip on Saturday in Milwaukee. The Cavs snapped an eight-game losing streak with an overtime win in San Antonio on Thursday.