Cavs rookie Dylan Windler has setback with leg injury

Former Belmont Bruin and Cavaliers rookie Dylan Windler will be out for at least two weeks to have a leg injury re-evaluated.
Windler was the No. 26 overall pick in this year’s draft but has yet to play for the Cavs after suffering the injury before training camp.
The Belmont product recently made his debut for the Canton Charge. The Cavs said Windler will get a second opinion on his injury. There is no timetable for his return.
Cleveland continues its road trip on Saturday in Milwaukee. The Cavs snapped an eight-game losing streak with an overtime win in San Antonio on Thursday.