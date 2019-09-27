Cavaliers rookie Windler could miss 6 weeks with leg injury

FILE – In this July 2, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dylan Windler pulls down a rebound during the first half of an NBA Summer League basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. Windler, who was selected by Cleveland in the first round of this year’s NBA draft, could miss six weeks with an injured left leg. The team says he experienced discomfort in his leg following some recent workouts. Adding that imaging tests revealed a tibial stress reaction, which is a precursor to a fracture. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers rookie swingman Dylan Windler could miss six weeks with an injured left leg.

Windler, who was selected by Cleveland in the first round of this year’s NBA draft, experienced discomfort in his leg following some recent team workouts. The Cavs said imaging tests revealed a tibial stress reaction, which is a precursor to a fracture.

He’ll begin treatment and the Cavs say he’ll be out at least one month. That could put him in jeopardy of missing the start of the regular season.

The 6-foot-8 Windler averaged 21.3 points and 10.8 rebounds as a senior at Belmont. The Cavs liked his versatility and range — he made 43 percent of his 3-pointers last season — and selected him with the No. 26 overall pick.

Cleveland opens training camp Tuesday under new coach John Beilein, who was previously at Michigan. The Cavs’ first preseason game is Oct. 7.