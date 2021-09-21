CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Nashville man facing 9 charges after leading MNPD on a police chase

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Friday, a dramatic police chase ended in a woman’s backyard and the whole incident was captured on her Ring camera.

According to Metro Police, the pursuit began, after detectives spotted a stolen 2010 white Kia Forte parked near Charles E. Davis Boulevard and Lafayette Street. When detectives initially tried to stop the vehicle from leaving, police said the driver intentionally hit a detective’s unmarked car and fled.

The driver was identified as 18-year-old Wil’Yhum Jakwan Green. Green was wanted for vehicular homicide, which resulted in the death of 18-year-old Marterrious Wilkerson and 18-year-old Clifton J. Hamilton back in March.

Detectives, along with the MNPD aviation unit, were involved in a short vehicle pursuit. According to police, Green ran through multiple red lights and sped through oncoming traffic at high speeds.

According to MNPD, 18-year old Wil’Yhum Jakwan Green struck a parked Nissan SUV before fleeing from police. (Picture provided by: Margot Carter)

Eventually, Green hit a parked Nissan SUV on Beechwood Avenue in the 12 South area. Green and three other passengers fled.

“I pulled out my camera just to see, and these two kids were running through like something was really wrong,” said Margot Carter.

Carter explained she was away from home when her Ring Camera app alerted her that someone was in her backyard. She told News 2 she was shocked to see two men running through her yard, and then minutes later, saw a large group walking through.

“The camera went off again, and there were two policemen walking around sort of picking up things and looking for things, and I just thought that was really weird, and it seemed pretty obvious at that point that they were looking for the two guys that had run through a couple of minutes earlier,” Carter said.

One of the men in the vehicle, identified as 18-year-old Macarri Chirino, hid from police inside a nearby Jeep Wrangler. Carter watched as the entire incident unfolded, stating the Wrangler belongs to her.

“This woman walks straight up to my Jeep and opens the door, and because it was all on camera, I couldn’t really tell that the guy was coming out of my Jeep, it’s only later on when you zoom in and have a look,” Carter said.

Detectives found Chirino with a loaded Smith and Wesson handgun. Another passenger, a 16-year-old, was found with a small bag of marijuana in his pocket, according to police.

“There was a guy with a loaded gun in the back of my vehicle. If I had come home in between and decided to go to the groceries, how that could have unfolded is really scary,” said Carter.

Green admitted to police that he was the driver of the Forte. Detectives found a loaded Tauris 9 millimeter handgun and a small bag of a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine with Green.

Green now faces nine charges for the pursuit, including vehicular assault, vehicle theft, unlawful gun possession, and two counts of evading arrest.