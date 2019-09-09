Caught on camera: Man tries to abduct girl in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WKRN/CNN) —Security video captured a man trying to abduct a young woman in Philadelphia over the weekend.

She was able to get away and now police are searching for the suspect.

Video also captured the young woman screaming for help as she fights the man off.

The attempted abduction happened on North 15th Street in North Philadelphia around 10 a.m. Sunday.

“He definitely was trying to take her,” said a witness who heard her screams but didn’t think much of it until he later checked his front door security camera.

The video shows the man casually walking away after letting go of the young woman.

“It’s a good thing she fought back. Maybe he was just trying get out of dodge.”

The brazen ambush also happened while people are seen walking on the sidewalk across the street.

After she is free, she quickly walked over to them and asks for help, saying “he was just trying to abduct me!”

Officers arrived a short time later and took a statement from her. Now they are working to locate the man for questioning.

“I’ve got daughters so I hope they catch him because that’s not cool. Trying to snatch up you girls out here.”