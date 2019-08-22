Caught on Camera: Man rides scooter down Nashville interstates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Department of Transportation cameras captured a man riding a scooter along interstates in Nashville Thursday morning

TDOT cams first picked up the man at the Silliman Evans Bridge on Interstate 24 around 11:15.

The man travelled an estimated four miles before he was stopped near the Briley Parkway exchange on I-40 around 11:30 a.m.

An officer spoke with the man before he placed the scooter into the patrol car and they drove away.

No additional information was immediately released.

