Caught on camera: Man punches woman outside Smyrna liquor store

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are asking for the public’s identifying several people after a woman was seen being punched on camera.

The alleged assault happened on Christmas Eve at Parkway Wine and Spirits in Smyrna.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking quickly across the parking lot and punching the woman victim in the face.

According to police, the victim had confronted the man about parking in a handicap space.

Additional surveillance shows a woman in a blue shirt and black jacket inside the store. Police say the woman was a passenger in the suspect’s car which is a silver Volvo S60.

The suspect appears to be in his 20’s, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or his passenger should call Smyrna Police at (615) 267-5146.