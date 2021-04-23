Caught on Camera: Franklin man approaches woman armed with a knife

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old John Curtis Fisher was arrested Friday for reckless endangerment.

The arrest came after a video appeared on Facebook, showing a man approaching a woman armed with a knife.

“It was very disturbing, because you know we think of this you think about this being a really safe community, and you don’t really think about things like that happening,” said Chyrl Mosely, who owns a nearby business.

On Sunday, April 18, a surveillance video from Leipers Fork Market shows an employee inside her car at one of the gas pumps, when a man starts to walk up behind her vehicle, according to the property owner. Investigators say it appeared the man had a knife in his right hand.

After the video was posted online, community members immediately worked together to identify the suspect and find out ways to maintain the safe atmosphere the Leiper community has become known for. Taylor Robinson was among those who watched the video and is now carrying mace with her.

“It looked like from the surveillance footage, he wanted to inflict pain on someone, which that alone is concerning, but the fact that it was down the street,” Robinson said.

The employee quickly started her car and drove away, but the man who has since been identified as Fisher, continues to watch the car before walking away from the gas station.

The mother of the woman in the video told News 2 she is “grateful for divine protection and my daughter’s quick thinking, and my sincerest gratitude to the Leiper’s Fork community, the Leiper’s Fork Market, and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department.”

Fisher is being held on a $3,000 bond.