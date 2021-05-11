Catalytic converters stolen from Clarksville business, police search for suspects

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for the two people they said are responsible for stealing catalytic converters from a business in Clarksville.

The thefts happened between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on April 7, 2021 at a business in the 1500 block of Ashland City Road.

The suspects were captured on video. In the video, you can see the passenger of the vehicle walking through the parking lot is wearing a long wallet chain.

catalytic converter theft in Clarksville, Courtesy Clarksville police

That vehicle is believed to be a 2000-2003 PT Cruiser.

If you have any information about these crimes, contact Detective Kurtich, 931-648-0656, ext. 5556, Tipsline 931-645-8477.