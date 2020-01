WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A cat in Williamson County that was missing for 517 days has been reunited with his owners.

Hamster’s happy day was made possible by the Williamson County Animal Center and a very alert Franklin police officer.

She took one of the cats into her own home and started looking at some old lost and found pet websites.

That’s when she discovered her new friend might be “Hamster”.

The officer brought Hamster to the Animal Center and the rest was history.