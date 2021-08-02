Case of terminated THP trooper arrested for assault after confrontation with protester heads to grand jury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The terminated Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper accused of ripping a mask from the face of a protester near the Tennessee State Capitol on Aug. 10, 2020 appeared for his preliminary hearing Monday.

An arrest warrant alleges that terminated trooper Harvey Briggs, was arrested after ripping a mask from the face of a protestor who was taking part in a “peaceful demonstration” near the Tennessee State Capitol on August 10.

The paperwork states the trooper then threw the mask, touching the protestor’s face in the process.

The protester, Andrew Golden provided News 2 with video of the encounter and said, at the time of the incident, he was trying to capture a woman’s traffic stop near the Capitol.

Briggs was a 22-year veteran of THP and was served with a termination notice Aug. 14, 2020 for “unprofessional conduct.” In an update provided to News 2 from the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Briggs did appeal the termination and it was upheld. He remains terminated.

In Court on Monday, it was determined this case will now head to a grand jury. No other information was immediately released.