Case dismissed against Steven Spielberg’s daughter following domestic assault charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The case against the daughter of famed director Steven Spielberg was dismissed in court, according to Judge Gale Robinson.

Robinson told News 2 23-year-old Mikaela Spielberg was in court Tuesday. Her case was dismissed and she agreed to continue to have one counseling session per week. She has been doing so since June.

Spielberg was booked into the Metro jail February 29 on a charge of domestic assault with bodily injury.

According to an arrest warrant, Spielberg and her fiance had been drinking at a Nashville bar. As the couple returned from the bar around 4 a.m. that Saturday, the two reportedly got into an argument.

The warrant states a rude comment was made and Spielberg then began throwing objects at her fiance, striking him in the hand and causing him a visible injury.

Detectives said Spielberg changed her story of what happened multiple times and provided conflicting statements.