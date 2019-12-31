Caryville man charged for illegal killing of elk in Campbell County

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said Tuesday that a Caryville man has been charged with violations related to illegally killing an elk on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area in Campbell County.

According to TWRA officials, on Dec. 30, TWRA Wildlife Officer Brenden Marlow charged Sean Doney, 33, of Caryville, with five violations after he admitted to illegally killing a cow elk on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area.

RELATED: $2,000.00 reward for information on people responsible for illegally killing an Elk

The elk was found lying dead in a food plot in the Red Ash area of NCWMA on Dec. 23.

The cow elk had been wearing a GPS collar as part of a three-year elk research study with the University of Tennessee Dept. of Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries. A necropsy by the UT College of Veterinary Medicine concluded the animal had been shot and a bullet was recovered from the carcass.

Doney was identified as a suspect by members of the general public, the TWRA said, after the Campbell Outdoor Recreation Association and Pine Mountain Longbeards Chapter of the NWTF offered a $2,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the responsible person(s).

The charges against Doney include:

Hunting Big Game in Closed Season

Hunting Without a License

Hunting without Hunter Education

Illegal Take of Big Game

Failure to Retrieve Game on a WMA

Wildlife officers also seized a high-powered rifle from the defendant. Doney is scheduled to appear in Campbell County General Sessions Court on Feb. 20, 2020 at 9 a.m.

LATEST STORIES