Carter County Sheriff: Missing Roan Mountain man found dead

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A missing Roan Mountain man was found dead Saturday at 9:45 a.m. following a weekslong search.

Searchers found the body of 65-year-old Thomas Hastings in a creek within several hundred yards of his residence on Laurel Highlands Road.

Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said although Hastings’ body was found within close proximity to his home, the rough terrain and laurel undergrowth complicated the search.

Hastings was reported missing by his daughter and was last seen on July 1.

According to his family, Hastings had dementia and would often wander off.

No foul play is suspected.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case.