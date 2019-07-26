Carmichael Tower 3 implosion set for Saturday

One of Vanderbilt University’s tallest building is set to implode on Saturday to make room for new growth on campus.



Walking along West End Avenue, you see many faces taking a final glance at a particular tower on Vanderbilt’s campus.



“This is going to be exciting!” said visitor Rudolph Phrazier.



“We want to witness it because it’s something you can talk about,” said visitor Jeff Stewart. “It’s memorable.”



At 9 am, Vanderbilt’s Carmichael West Tower 3 is coming down.



Exactly how much force does it take to implode the tower?



According to Vanderbilt, 400 pounds of explosives that in a matter of seven seconds, will bring down this building, quickly turning into Nashville’s past.



“It’s kind of strange because how often do you see a building implode?” said Stewart.



The demolition will make way for new residential colleges.



“It’s a great sign of more progress at the university,” said local Linda Stewart.



Phrazier is visiting from Little Rock, Arkansas and will get a front row seat to his first ever implosion, across the tower at Homewood Suites by Hilton.



“I’ll be up around 6:30, 7, because I want a good seat there,” said Phrazier.



Phrazier told News 2, the hotel notified guests that power will be turned off during the implosion, meaning no A/C, and no guests allowed on the hotel’s top floor.



“You see the front door there? Hopefully I can be somewhere there,” said Phrazier. “I’m going to be looking. If not, watch your TV program!”



Most area businesses told News 2, they’ll be closed during the implosion and have been instructed to close vents and A/C out of precaution.



Phrazier said he’s ready for anything.



“Anything can happen. We may have to run out the back door!” laughed Phrazier.

Implosion road closures starting Saturday at 8 am:

–West End Avenue from 23rd to 25th aves.

–24th Avenue from Elliston Place to Vanderbilt Pl. on Vanderbilt’s campus

–Roads to re-open by 11 am

