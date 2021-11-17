Carjackings, robberies, police chase: Nashville suspect faces new charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to police, a Nashville man recently arrested for multiple carjackings and robberies is now faced with additional charges.

Within 24-hours authorities say, Jesse Rucker, 32, is believed to have been responsible for at least 10 crimes, including four carjackings, five business robberies, and three personal robberies, and was arrested on Nov. 11.

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

News 2 obtained a new warrant on Wednesday that said on the same day of the string of crimes, Rucker went up to the back door of a woman’s home with a gun and knocked loudly. When she wouldn’t let him in, authorities say he then kicked the door open, took the victim’s purse and keys, then fled in her van.

A jewelry store, a Colombian restaurant, and a Metro PCS phone store are among the businesses robbed, each catching Rucker on video. Police said he then led them on a chase, reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour, before crashing on I-40.

Rucker is now facing a total of 18 charges.