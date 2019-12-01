Carhop Christmas event held at Sonic in LaVergne

LAVERGNE, Tenn.(WKRN) – There was lots of lights and sirens at the Sonic LaVergne Saturday.

The Police and Fire dept spent the afternoon serving up hamburgers, hotdogs, and tots for this year’s car hopping for Christmas fundraiser.



Toy donations and the cash collected help Kids and seniors have a merry Christmas.













The friendly holiday competition is all about bragging rights between fire and police on who collects the most.

Old Saint Nick, Santa cop, the Grinch and the sonic tot were among the celebrities.

If you didn’t get a chance to donate today just call the fire dept at 6152875832, police dept at 6157937744.