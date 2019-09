NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A cargo plane that took off from an airport near Memphis crashed in Ohio Wednesday morning.

The plane, which was carrying auto parts, crashed into two parked semi-trucks near the Toledo Express Airport.

It crashed on Garden Road in Swanton, Ohio and reportedly departed from a small airport outside Memphis.

Two people were reportedly on board the plane. Their conditions are unknown.

