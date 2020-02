NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A cargo fire closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 in South Nashville Friday morning.

The crash happened just after the Fessler’s Lane exit just after 8 a.m.

The Nashville Fire Department told News 2 no one was injured in the blaze.

Two lanes of the roadway reopened to traffic just before 9 a.m.

This is a developing story.