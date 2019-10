NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A cargo fire has closed Interstate 24 heading into downtown Nashville Tuesday morning.

The crash happened in the westbound at the I-40 junction just before 6 a.m.

The driver detached his cab from the trailer as it burned and no injuries were reported.

The roadway is closed and traffic is being diverted.

No additional information was immediately released.

