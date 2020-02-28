Caregiver charged with abuse of vulnerable adult

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations have arrested a Mount Pleasant caregiver who is charged with the abuse of her patient.

According to authorities, after receiving information from Adult Protective Services about a complaint of abuse of a vulnerable adult. Agents began investigating Melissa Thiele on November 26, 2018.

According to reports, Thiele was a caregiver, working with a client in Columbia who has an intellectual disability, and her duties included providing daily living assistance. Agents developed information indicating Thiele was responsible for the physical assault of that patient in an incident earlier that month. Thiele is no longer an employee of that caregiver service.

Thiele was indicted by the Maury County Grand Jury and is charged with Abuse, Neglect, or Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult. She was arrested by deputies on Thursday and booked at the Maury County Jail on a $15,000 bond.