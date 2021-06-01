Career fairs are faring well for Tennessee employers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Things are looking up for Brittany Hunt. On Tuesday, she walked into FedEx Supply Chain unemployed, and walked out with a new job.

This is all thanks to a two-day hiring event at the company’s supply chain facility in Lebanon where interviews and hiring are both conducted on-site. They’re looking to fill several full-time positions with rates ranging between $16 and $18.50 per hour, depending on the position.

“It gets stressful filling out 100 applications at other places, and you don’t even get called or if you do, they say, ‘I’ll call you back,’ and then they don’t, so it’s great to get an on-the-spot offer,” Hunt said. “It’s very hard right, which is weird right now, with all the jobs you’d think there would be a ton, but it’s your qualifications, like you don’t qualify, or you’re overqualified kind of thing, so it has been a struggle.”

Data from the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development, 70 of Tennessee’s 95 counties currently have unemployment rates sitting at less than five percent, yet Tennessee’s Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators Report shows there are 92,000 fewer workers on payrolls today than there were during the pre-pandemic peak.

Meantime, as of Tuesday, there were more than 218,000 available jobs in Tennessee, according to Jobs4TN.gov.

“This is one of the hardest times for recruiting and hiring that I’ve seen, and we’ve been doing this a really long time,” said Beth Casteel, FedEx Logistics VP of Global Support Services. “The need is huge for us in our facilities in Lebanon.”

Casteel says career fairs are a great way to hire several employees on the spot, adding, they’re not the only company in need.

It’s why the Career Center of the Southeast, a national career fair company, is presenting a Free Drive-Thru Career Fair and Community Event on Tuesday, June 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Opry Mills Mall.

Multiple companies and community organizations will be on-site to provide information on employment opportunities and free community resources. Drivers will be asked to open their trunk and volunteers will load employment and community resource information in their trunks.

Interested parties should head to 6850 Eastgate Blvd on Tuesday, June 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interested applicants can also apply online by clicking here.