Lawsuit settlement allows Mt. Juliet clinic to offer surgical abortions

NASHVILLE, Tenn, (WKRN) — Carafem in Mt. Juliet will be allowed to offer procedural abortions within the city limits, following a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union.

Carafem, a national network of reproductive health clinics, originally provided medication abortions in Mt. Juliet. When the city learned of the clinic’s plans to expand and offer surgical abortions, the city passed a zoning ordinance to prevent the clinic from offering these services.

In May, the ordinance was enjoined by a federal court. The court found that the ordinance created an undue burden on the constitutional rights of a woman to seek pre-viability surgical abortions.

“City commissioners in Mt. Juliet have now wasted taxpayers’ money and months in court, in a futile attempt to ban access to abortion,” said Andrew Beck, senior staff attorney with the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project. “Let this be a warning to politicians — especially those in the statehouse in Nashville, whose ban on abortion from the earliest weeks of pregnancy was blocked in court just last month — if you attack your constituents’ constitutional right to abortion, we will see you in court. And we will win.”

The city then repealed the ordinance. On Thursday, the city settled the lawsuit, allowing Carafem to operate anywhere in the city where medical services are provided.

A full copy of the settlement can be found here.