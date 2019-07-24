Teenager charged after car slams into Walgreens in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police charged a teenager after they said he crashed into the front of a Walgreens in Madison early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. at the business on Gallatin Pike North at Myatt Drive.

Mauricio Quintanilla, 18, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and driving without a license.

Police said Quintanilla and two juveniles, ages 16 and 17, were traveling down Gallatin Pike, when Quintanilla lost control of the car.

According to an arrest affidavit, Quintanilla told officers he was driving too fast and could not make the turn onto Myatt Drive from Gallatin Pike.

The car went airborne, traveled over an embankment and slammed into a pillar in front of the Walgreens.

One person in the car was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, officers said.

Police said Quintanilla left the scene but eventually returned.

The teenager reportedly told officers he left because he lost his phone and went to a nearby restaurant to make a call.