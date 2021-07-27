Car rammed during road rage incident near Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A driver rammed a vehicle near Hermitage after an apparent road rage incident, causing his own car to flip, according to an arrest warrant.

The police report states 38-year-old Christopher Strub was driving in front of the victim, and kept falling asleep while stopped at red lights, as they both traveled on Andrew Jackson Parkway Monday.

When the two reached the intersection with Old Lebanon Dirt Road, police said the victim got out of his vehicle and told Strub to either drive or park his car and sleep.

As Strub drove off, the victim followed him toward Chandler Road, according to the warrant.

The police report alleges Strub stopped his vehicle and got out, forcing the victim to stop, then began pounding on his chest while yelling “come out and fight me.”

Police said the victim drove off and Strub followed, ramming the victim’s vehicle, causing it to crash through a guard rail and down a small hill.

Strub’s vehicle then overturned along Chandler Road, according to police.

Officers said Strub ran off and was located near Tulip Grove Road, where he was transported to a Nashville hospital for treatment.

Strub was released from the hospital and was booked into the Metro jail early Tuesday morning on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $20,000.

A booking photo for Strub was not immediately released by law enforcement.