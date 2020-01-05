Car plows into German tourists in Italy, 6 dead

BOLZANO, Italy (AP)– Italian authorities say a drunk driver plowed into young German tourists in northern Italy, killing six people and injuring 11.

The deadly crash occurred near Bolzano in the Alto Adige region, shortly after 1 a.m. as the Germans were gathering to board their bus.

The Lutago volunteer fire service said the six dead were killed at the scene.

Four of the injured are in critical condition. Carabinieri police say the driver was a local and had a high alcohol blood content.

Officials say he was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and was being treated at a hospital.