Car found in ravine on Dickerson Pike; Woman critically injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a crash Thursday night on Dickerson Pike.

Officers were called to the crash in the 3500 block Dickerson Pike around 10:15 p.m.

According to Metro police, a car that was traveling north swerved onto the other side of the road, hit a telephone pole, then rolled down a ravine. The woman driving was reportedly taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in critical condition.

Authorities told News 2 they are unsure of how long the car had been in the ravine prior to receiving the call, and that the car had been “cold” when they arrived.

The car was still in the ravine early Friday morning. Investigators are looking into what may have caused the crash.