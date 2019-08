NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials are investigating after a car was found crashed into a guardrail along Interstate 40 in Donelson Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported between the Donelson Pike and Stewart’s Ferry Pike exits around 5:30 a.m.

Metro police and crews with the Tennessee Department of Investigation said no driver was found near the vehicle.

Investigators are working to locate the driver to determine if they are OK.

No additional information was released.