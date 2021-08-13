Car flips after gunshots fired at driver in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after gunshots fired at a vehicle led the driver to crash in Madison late Thursday night.

Officers responded around 10 p.m. to reports of gunfire along Norman Drive near Vantrease Road, not far from Gallatin Pike South.

When police arrived, they said they learned a driver had crashed after someone in another vehicle fired bullets toward their car.

The driver was injured as a result of the crash, but was not hit by any bullets, according to investigators.

The extent of the injuries was not immediately known.

No arrests have been made, as of Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.