Car crashes into Clarksville home following shootout

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A shooting in Clarksville Monday night ended when a vehicle crashed into a home.

Officers were called to a shooting in progress near Cayce Drive around 10:20 p.m.

Clarksville police reported people in two vehicles were shooting at each other when one car crashed into the garage of an unoccupied home on Cayce Drive.

The driver and passenger initially left the scene but came back a short time later, according to Clarksville police. The other vehicle involved fled from the scene of the shooting.

Two juveniles were later charged with reckless endangerment and detectives continue to search for the other vehicle involved.

Cayce Drive was closed from Margaret Drive to Knox Lane for investigators to process the scene. There are no known injuries to anyone at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage are asked to please contact Detective Lucas at 931-648-0656, ext. 5270 or call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.