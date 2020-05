MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A gas line has been ruptured after a car crashed into a McDonalds near the intersection of Lebanon Road and Mt. Juliet Road on Sunday.

According to authorities, the building was evacuated as crews attend to the gas line. The public is advised to avoid the area until further notice.

