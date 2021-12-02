Car belonging to White County teen missing since 2000 found in river

WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A car belonging to a teenager missing from White County since 2000 was discovered in a river Wednesday.

The White County Sheriff’s Office reported the vehicle that belonged to 18-year-old Erin Foster was found in the Calfkiller River.

Foster was reported missing along with 17-year-old Jeremy Bechtel on the night of April 3, 2000.

Erin Foster and Jeremy Bechtel

Erin Foster and Jeremy Bechtel (Courtesy: White County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the teens were last spotted around 10 p.m. as witnesses reported seeing them in Erin’s black Pontiac Grand-Am.

Roughly six years after the pair’s disappearance, investigators searched for Erin in Pensacola, Florida, after receiving tips she was living and working there.

Meanwhile back in Tennessee, police followed leads suggesting the pair had been murdered and their bodies dumped in an abandoned well somewhere in White County.

The sheriff said the discovery of the vehicle could help further the investigation and more information will be released as soon as it is available.