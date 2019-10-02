Capitol View Publix opens in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Downtown Nashville residents now have a new option when shopping for groceries. 

The Capitol View Publix opened Wednesday morning on Charlotte Avenue.  

The 27,000 square foot store is smaller than typical Publix locations but has a deli, bakery, full-service pharmacy and all standard departments.  

Captiol View is a large mixed-use development that has brought many changes to the area in recent years.  

The store brings 120 jobs to the area and has a covered parking garage, car charging stations and elevators.  

