HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) β€” The community will gather Saturday to remember the victim of a Hermitage murder.

Shawnton Clay was found murdered in Hermitage last week.

The Eiffel Tower in Paris is lit up in purple in her honor. It will stay lit through the weekend.

Clay’s family says purple was her favorite color. The vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at the park.

Clay’s husband, Ronald Dickens is a person of interest in this case. Metro police say he may have left the state.