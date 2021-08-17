Candlelight vigil planned for Shelbyville man murdered in West Nashville

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A candlelight vigil has been planned for Friday night to honor the life of a Shelbyville man found murdered last week in West Nashville.

Friends and community members have organized the event at the Shelbyville Square in memory of 22-year-old Will Warner, one week after his body was located by Metro Water crews along 35th Avenue North.

Will Warner (Courtesy: Christy West Warner)

Metro police said Warner was driven to West Nashville on Aug. 13, where he was shot to death, then left in the street by his killer.

The department issued an alert the following day and said 25-year-old, Samuel Earl Rich was wanted for questioning in Warner’s murder.

Rich had already been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list after being identified by investigators as the suspect in a Bedford County shooting.

Samuel Rich (Courtesy: Bedford County Sheriff’s Office)

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said Rich shot Warner’s girlfriend Friday morning on Temple Ford Road. She was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries, according to investigators.

Authorities said Rich surrendered to law enforcement Sunday night on charges of attempted murder and theft. He was jailed in Bedford County without bond.

District Attorney General Robert Carter told News 2 that Rich is the son of General Sessions Court Judge Charles Rich.

Rich has not been charged with Warner’s murder, as of Tuesday morning.

The vigil to honor Warner is planned for 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Shelbyville Square. Community members are invited to attend.

“Let’s show our Shelbyville family they are loved and how our town will support them and encourage them,” the organizer wrote on the event invitation.

Warner is the nephew of Tennessee state lawmaker, Todd Warner, who represents Marshall, Franklin, Lincoln and Marion counties.