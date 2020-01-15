Candlelight vigil held to honor life of Hermitage truck driver found shot, killed on Shelby county interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators in West Tennessee say a surveillance camera caught a trucker’s alleged killer, but his family and friends still don’t know why he was killed.

“Hard to believe, even though I’m living it,” said Eduardo Aguirre, a friend of Dajunate Stuart.

On Tuesday night, Aguirre and dozens of of other friends, and some family members met at a North Nashville church to remember Stuart’s life.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Stuart was discovered on the morning of January 8 inside his tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder of I-269 near Macon Road.

Authorities have arrested 27-year-old James Huddleston with first-degree murder. An arrest warrant revealed further details on the case, and that it was Huddleston’s father who identified him to law enforcement.

A motive for the shooting hasn’t been shared.

“I don’t think there’s anything that can make this go away, I just hope justice is served,” said Aguirre

Aguirre shared that he and Stuart talked on the phone often, and would plan trips to see each other.

“If you had a bad day, you’d call him and he’d cheer you up. He just had that charisma inside him.”

He added, “He’s the funniest guy I know. He’s the life of the party. He was at my wedding, definitely one of my best friends. He’s going to live in my heart forever.”

Stuart’s mother, Connie Stuart-Knight, spoke to News 2 last week and said, “We’ll be at every, every court appearance, and we’re gonna make sure that there’s justice for Dajuante.”

Stuart-Knight shared these arrangements with News 2,

Wake/Visitation – January 17 from 6-8 p.m. at New Generation Funeral Home in Antioch

Visitation – January 18 from 11 a.m. to noon with funeral to follow at Stokers Lane Church of God