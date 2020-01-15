Candlelight vigil held to honor life of Hermitage truck driver found shot, killed on Shelby county interstate

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators in West Tennessee say a surveillance camera caught a trucker’s alleged killer, but his family and friends still don’t know why he was killed.

“Hard to believe, even though I’m living it,” said Eduardo Aguirre, a friend of Dajunate Stuart.

On Tuesday night, Aguirre and dozens of of other friends, and some family members met at a North Nashville church to remember Stuart’s life.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Stuart was discovered on the morning of January 8 inside his tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder of I-269 near Macon Road.

Authorities have arrested 27-year-old James Huddleston with first-degree murder. An arrest warrant revealed further details on the case, and that it was Huddleston’s father who identified him to law enforcement.

A motive for the shooting hasn’t been shared.

“I don’t think there’s anything that can make this go away, I just hope justice is served,” said Aguirre

Aguirre shared that he and Stuart talked on the phone often, and would plan trips to see each other.

“If you had a bad day, you’d call him and he’d cheer you up. He just had that charisma inside him.”

He added, “He’s the funniest guy I know. He’s the life of the party. He was at my wedding, definitely one of my best friends. He’s going to live in my heart forever.”

Stuart’s mother, Connie Stuart-Knight, spoke to News 2 last week and said, “We’ll be at every, every court appearance, and we’re gonna make sure that there’s justice for Dajuante.”

Stuart-Knight shared these arrangements with News 2,

Wake/Visitation – January 17 from 6-8 p.m. at New Generation Funeral Home in Antioch

Visitation – January 18 from 11 a.m. to noon with funeral to follow at Stokers Lane Church of God

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar