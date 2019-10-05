Candlelight vigil held for teen shot and killed in East Nashville

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly a week after an 18-year-old was shot and killed in East Nashville his friends and family gathered for a candlelight vigil.

Last Saturday, Metro Police said Samuel Calvert was struck multiple times in a shooting on Rosedale Avenue. Calvert went by the name, “Jordan”. Investigators believe the teen may have been targeted.

On Friday, loved ones spoke to News 2.

“Somebody took my baby from me, he took a brother away from people, he took a friend, a grandson, a nephew, a cousin,” said Barbara Portwood.

Portwood was Calvert’s aunt, however, she raised him and considered him her son,

“No mother should ever …nobody should ever suffer this, we (adults) should go first.”

Witnesses told police that Calvert had been talking to two suspects on Saturday at around 6 p.m before shots were fired.

Investigators say Calvert had been struck multiple times.

Portwood remembers seeing his body in the hospital,

“I walked back there and saw my baby laying on a table, there was no joy in his eyes, there was no smile on his face. He was gone.”

Family members said Calvert managed a local pizza shop; his grandmother said one night he bought a homeless man a hot meal from his store.

“He brought so much joy to people, and he was taken away. I want justice. I want whoever did this to go to prison.” said Portwood

Detectives didn’t give much of a suspect description and the motivate is under investigation.

Calvert’s family hopes this tragedy can be a lesson to others,

“They think they wanna be all ‘hard’ these days. Picking up a gun, loading it and shooting somebody is not hard. The hard part is when that bullet hits somebody and the people that love that person …that’s hard.”

Calvert’s memorial service is Saturday at 11 a.m at 4030 Cedar Circle General Baptist Church

If have any information on Calvert’s death you can contact our partners at Nashville Crimestoppers, 615-74-CRIME. You can remain anonymous and you may qualify for a cash reward.