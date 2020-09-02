Candle in bathroom ignites Franklin apartment fire

Firefighters say a candle placed too close to clothing ignited an apartment fire Tuesday evening.

FRANKLIN, Tenn, (WKRN) — Franklin firefighters say clothing placed too close to a burning candle ignited an apartment fire Tuesday evening.

The fire happened in the bathroom of a third-floor unit of the Cadence Cool Springs Apartments on Pacific Drive.

Fire Lieutenant-Paramedic and Fire Investigator Michael Henderson said a person was in the shower when clothing caught on fire and spread to a towel. The fire was quickly put out by a fire sprinkler.

Crews were called to the scene around 5:45 p.m. The fire was already extinguished when they arrived.

No one was hurt, however, the apartment complex is assisting residents who were displaced.