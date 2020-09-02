Candle in bathroom ignites Franklin apartment fire

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Firefighters say a candle placed too close to clothing ignited an apartment fire Tuesday evening.

FRANKLIN, Tenn, (WKRN) — Franklin firefighters say clothing placed too close to a burning candle ignited an apartment fire Tuesday evening.

The fire happened in the bathroom of a third-floor unit of the Cadence Cool Springs Apartments on Pacific Drive.

Fire Lieutenant-Paramedic and Fire Investigator Michael Henderson said a person was in the shower when clothing caught on fire and spread to a towel. The fire was quickly put out by a fire sprinkler.

Crews were called to the scene around 5:45 p.m. The fire was already extinguished when they arrived.

No one was hurt, however, the apartment complex is assisting residents who were displaced.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories