Candice Storey Lee talks answering the ‘million dollar question’ regarding a sports return

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Everybody wants to know when college athletics will return.

They also want to know what it will even look like. Will there be fans in attendance?

These are the kinds of questions college athletic directors are doing their best to formulate answers too. But where we stand right now in April, they are questions without answers.

Vanderbilt interim Athletic Director Candice Storey Lee took over after the departure of Malcolm Turner on February 4th. She knew with his brisk exit and many adventagious promises that she was facing a tough job, but no one could predict this.

Storey Lee went from making history as the first female athletics director in the SEC to suddenly the entire operation shutting down due to a once-in-a-century pandemic.

Now, her days are filled with Zoom conference calls and answering eager reporters’ questions about the un-answerable.

“That’s sort of the million dollar question. How do you do it (return to sports) where it’s safe for participants and spectators alike? I would say that’s sort of the thing that’s on everybody’s mind right now. We’re responsible for these student athletes, but we’re also responsible for our fans and our entire community,” said Storey Lee.

Another toughey – what about holding sporting events with no fans?

“One of the things that we have to do is, we have to flexible. We have to be nimble,” she said. “Two months ago I would say that I don’t think any of us would think that we would have to make the kinds of decisions that are on the table right now. I would say that we all understand the importance of fans from the atmosphere, the pageantry, that’s really important. But, the primary focus has to be on health. We have to take our guidance from the medical community right now. I think if we got some sound medical advice, than we could feel confident to decide how best to deliver with that in mind, but I won’t even begin to sort of say what needs to happen because I do not get paid to do that.”