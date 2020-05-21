Candice Storey Lee officially named Vanderbilt’s Athletic Director

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – On Thursday, Vanderbilt University announced that Candice Storey Lee has officially been named vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletic director at Vanderbilt after serving in the role on an interim basis since February.

With this title, Lee makes history at both Vanderbilt and in the world of college sports, becoming Vanderbilt’s first female athletic director and the first African American woman to head a Southeastern Conference athletics program. She is now one of only five women currently leading a Power Five program.

Lee has spent a good amount of time on campus, serving as a leader for the university and athletics for almost 20 years. Prior to becoming interim athletic director, she served as deputy athletic director, a role she was appointed to in 2016.

Moving forward, as athletic director, Lee will continue to work with the Vanderbilt Athletics leadership team and coaching staff to come up with a strategic plan for athletics while maintaining the university’s vision for developing student-athletes at the highest level.

“I am incredibly honored to lead the Commodores, and I could not have been in this position without the support of the university’s leadership, our dedicated coaches and staff, and all of Commodore Nation,” Lee said. “There are challenges ahead and much uncertainty about what college athletics can and should look like during a pandemic, but I firmly believe that anything is possible if we all work together.

Lee is able to build a special bond with Commodore athletes, as she was a captain and four-year letter winner for Vanderbilt’s women’s basketball team. She graduated with a bachelor of science degree in human and organizational development in 2000. She also received her master’s degree in counseling from Vanderbilt in 2002, and in 2012, Lee earned her doctorate from Vanderbilt in higher education administration.